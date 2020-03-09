Foggy weather forecast over coming days

By WAM

The National Centre of Meteorology expects weather over the coming five days to be foggy, partly cloudy, and dusty with a probability of mist formations.

Following is a detailed weather forecast issued tonight by the NCM for the coming five days: Monday: Weather: Probability of fog and mist formation by early morning over some internal areas. Dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy at times. Chance of rainfall over some Northern and Eastern areas. Temperature tends to decrease.

Wind: Light to moderate Northwesterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, causing suspended dust and blowing sand, with speed of 18 – 30 reaching 40 km/hr.

Sea: Moderate, may become rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Tuesday: Weather: Probability of mist formation by early morning over some internal areas – Partly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of some rainfall eastward daytime.

Wind: Light to Moderate Easterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times eastward, with speed of 18 – 28 reaching 40 km/hr.

Sea: Moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Wednesday: Weather: Chance of Fog formation by early morning over some western areas – Fair to partly cloudy.

Wind: Light to Moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds, with speed of 15 – 25 reaching 35 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Thursday: Weather: Chance of fog formation by early morning over some internal and coastal areas - Fair to partly cloudy – Temperature tends to increase.

Wind: Light to Moderate Southeasterly to Northwesterly winds, with speed of 15 – 25 reaching 35 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Friday: Weather: Humid by morning over some northern coastal areas. Fair to Partly cloudy.

Wind: Light to Moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds with a speed of 15 – 25 reaching 35 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

