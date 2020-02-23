FOLLOW US DEWA organizes Innovation Week during UAE Innovation Month 2020

By WAM

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is organising ‘Innovation Week’ as part of the UAE Innovation Month, announced by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The Innovation Month was announced under the theme ‘The UAE Innovates in Preparation for the Next 50 Years’. This enhances the UAE’s position as one of the most innovative countries in the world. It also builds on the great success of the UAE Innovation Week since its launch.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, highlighted DEWA’s commitment to supporting the UAE Innovation Month, which translates the directives of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. It also underlines the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to use innovative tools in designing a futuristic vision. This vision adopts innovation as an integrated approach for the UAE’s work system, and creates a widespread culture of innovation among the next generation.

“We are committed to participating in this national event that aims to consolidate and promote innovation. As we bid farewell to 50 years of achievements and embark on the next 50 years of perseverance, we will increase our efforts to make a difference in our citizens’ lives.

This maintains our position as one of the biggest supporters of innovation in the UAE and Dubai. This achieves the UAE Centennial 2071 to make the UAE the best country in the world; the National Innovation Strategy launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to make the UAE one of the most innovative nations in the world; the Dubai Innovation Strategy to make Dubai the most innovative city in the world; and the Dubai Plan 2021 to make Dubai proactive and creative in meeting the needs of individuals and society as a whole,” said Al Tayer.



“DEWA dedicated three areas in its head office to host Innovation Week. DEWA’s employees, experts, and specialists will provide several workshops on robots, conservation, and disruptive technologies. The innovations and projects, which DEWA will showcase through its stand at Emirates Towers, include its Fourth Industrial Revolution projects, disruptive technologies, and the Dubai 10X initiative. DEWA will also organise the 9th Annual Innovation and the Future Conference, which brings together an array of speakers and innovators.

These include Hazzaa Al Mansoori, the first UAE astronaut; Arnold Gutmann, Sr. Executive Partner from Gartner; Chris Huff, Chief Strategy Officer from Kofax, and Henrik von Scheel, Germany's digital agenda mastermind, and the originator of the 4th Industrial Revolution,” continued Al Tayer.

“During the Innovation Week in its head office at the Innovation Park, the Innovation Tent and the Innovation Festival areas, DEWA will host workshops and will demonstrate its innovations and those of startups. These include Virtual Power Plants; robots for assessing the locations of PV panels, generating solar energy with Artificial Intelligence; the 3D Printer; DEWA’s smart grid; smart home; Sahab cloud platform; smart AC; automated fire-fighting safety systems; and Intelligent Gas Turbine Controllers among others,” said Marwan bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future at DEWA.

DEWA has become one of the world’s largest innovative utilities. It aims to redefine the concept of utilities to become the world’s first digital utility, using autonomous systems for renewable-energy and storage, increasing the use of digital services, through Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA. This achieves the Dubai 10X initiative, to make Dubai a city of the future, putting it 10 years ahead of other global cities.

DEWA called on its employees to participate in the 50-year challenge and present their innovative ideas on the website: uaeinnovates.gov.ae. DEWA also encourages its employees to find solutions for challenges faced by the UAE by its Centennial.

