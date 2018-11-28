Free parking announced for National Day

By WAM

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Transport in Abu Dhabi has announced that its parking bays will be free of charge starting Sunday, 2nd December and ending Tuesday, 4th December at 7:59 am, on the occasion of the UAE 47th National Day.

ITC urged the public not to park their vehicles in prohibited areas, not to block vehicles or traffic flow, and to adhere to Mawaqif regulations in resident parking bays from 9:00 pm to 8:00 am.

All ITC Customer Service Centres will be closed on the National Day holiday and will resume work on 4th December.