Free parking in Abu Dhabi on New Hijri Year

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) at the Department of Transport (DoT) in Abu Dhabi has announced that its surface parking bays will be free of charge starting from Thursday, 13th September to Saturday, 15th September at 7:59 am on the Hijri new year’s holiday.

To that regard, ITC urges the public not to park their vehicles in prohibited areas and not to block vehicles or traffic flow. ITC has also advocated the public to adhere to the regulations regarding the resident permit parking bays from 09:00 PM to 08:00 AM.

Furthermore, the Department added that all its Customer Service Centres will closed during the Hijri New Year’s holiday and will resume working on Sunday, 16th September.