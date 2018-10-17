Free Wi-Fi will now be in all Dubai Taxis

By Staff

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), are set to embark on a joint project to fit all taxis in Dubai (about 10,800 cabs) with free Wi-Fi service.

The step aims to bring happiness to riders and make clients mobility on board Dubai taxis an enjoyable experience.The two parties pronounced their commitment to support the efforts of ranking Dubai as the smartest and happiest city in the world.

In this regard, RTA and du have signed a cooperation agreement on the sidelines of their participation in GITEX 2018. HE Mattar Al Tayer, RTA’s Director General and Chairman of the Board signed on behalf of RTA. HE Mohammed Al Hussaini, Chairman, EITC, signed on behalf of du.

“In line with our efforts to rank Dubai as the smartest and happiest city in the world, we are pleased to sign this agreement with RTA to provide smart services and Wi-Fi technology onboard taxis in Dubai,” said Osman Sultan, CEO, EITC: “This initiative is an important step in our efforts to support the UAE Government’s Vision 2021 for providing accessible modern telecommunication services,” he added.

“According to the agreement, du will start fitting the required devices to taxis. All fleet vehicles of the six franchise companies operating in Dubai will be covered by the service within one year from the date of signing this agreement,” said Ahmed Hashim Bahrozyan, CEO of RTA’s Public Transport Agency.

“The Wi-Fi service enables taxi riders to browse the internet using their smart mobile phones, tabs or handheld devices. It saves them the time and enables them to do several tasks while on transit. RTA is always keen on using the state-of-the-art technology in collaboration with the service providers in the UAE,” added Bahrozyan.

“This service shall be subject to a continuous and accurate assessment and will be upgraded in conjunction with Du to enable riders to enjoy seamless internet connectivity. Du offers great services all over the UAE and has a high reputation across the community.

“RTA is keen to bring happiness to all community members including the clients commuting daily on taxis.

Clients can avail fine services onboard modern and convenient vehicles driven by skilled and highly professional drivers who have the etiquette of dealing with residents, tourists and visitors,” continued Bahrozyan.

The Wi-Fi service is available at more than 400 hotspots in the UAE including the Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram, shopping centres, Emaar Boulevard Downtown, and the Global Village among others. This service provides customers smooth access to all government sites and apps as well as chatting apps, e-mail and social media channels.

The service aims to raise the happiness of the UAE residents through enabling them access to the internet through: the free Wi-Fi UAE Free, and Wi-Fi UAE Premium, which is a paid service providing users features such as unlimited downloading and uploading against very affordable rates.