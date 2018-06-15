Friday is the first day of Eid al-Fitr in UAE

The Moon-sighting Committee in the UAE has announced that Friday, 5th June, will be the first day of the month of Shawwal and the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi, Minister of Justice and Chairman of the committee, said in a statement following the meeting at Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, that the committee has sighted the Shawwal crescent moon for the Hijri year of 1439 and ruled that Friday, 15th June 2018, will be the first day of Shawwal 1439 H, and Thursday, 14th June 2018, will be the last day of Ramadan.

On the occasion, the minister extended Eid greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

He also greeted the people of the UAE and Muslims across the world on the occasion.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the President with continued good health, and well-being for the Arab and Muslim Nations.