Friends of Cancer Patients supports Coral Beach Resort Sharjah CSR initiative

By Wam

Coral Beach Resort, Sharjah, recently collaborated with Friends of Cancer Patients towards their annual Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, activity.

The initiative was supported by tennis player Anwar El Kamouny, who spoke about his journey towards fighting cancer (bone marrow failure) and his inspiration to continue dreaming as an international tennis player.

Coral Beach Resort continues to extend its support towards the CSR initiative year-on-year for the welfare of local communities. This year was special as El Kamouny was part of the initiative where he spoke about his early years where he was brought up in a tight-knitted and large family from Egypt, his keen interest in sports since his younger days and how he withstood all the hurdles during his academic and sporting career.

Being a cancer survivor himself, he was a huge source of encouragement for all the cancer patients from the Friends of Cancer Patients, PUCA tennis students along with their parents who had attended the Initiative.

In turn, Haytham Abdel Aziz, General Manager of Coral Beach Resort, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with Friends of Cancer Patients and Anwar El Kamouny who has added great value to our initiative. Our aim to raise health awareness in our society on various types of cancers and learn about screenings and tests for early cancer detection, which in turn will contribute to enhancing the chances of recovery and keenness to promote awareness on the importance of healthy lifestyles."

"Tennis has always played an important role in my life, my motto towards life has been to embrace it. It shows you to stand up, on the path to full recovery. Even when I was diagnosed with aplastic anaemia, it never killed the spirit within me. I fought and underwent every treatment with the determination to get back to what I loved doing. This initiative gave me the opportunity to interact with other cancer survivors and encourage them to fight strong and help them see themselves in me as an example," El Kamouny said in conclusion.