FTA approves first batch of tax agents

The Federal Tax Authority, FTA, has approved the first batch of registered Tax Agents, after meeting the required standards, conditions and qualifications, in addition to passing the Authority’s tests.

Khalid Al Bustani, FTA Director-General, said that Tax Agents are key contributors to the successful implementation of the tax system in the UAE, noting that to fulfil their mandate, agents must possess advanced knowledge and extensive practical experience. The Agent may represent any entity or individual before the Authority, helping them meet their commitments and know their rights.

Tax Agents strengthen ties between the FTA and Taxable Persons, he added, revealing that the Authority is about to register another batch of accredited Tax Agents.

Al Bustani stressed the importance of tax agents role as key players in implementing the tax system in the UAE successfully, after meeting requirements and tests set by the Authority.

The newly registered Tax Agents expressed their pride to be the first batch of tax agents in UAE’s history, asserting that they will do their best to help businesses achieve tax compliance, manage records, meet standards accurately, avoiding errors in registration or filing tax returns or during any other step of registration.

Younis Almulla, the first Emirati to become a Registered tax agent, said, "Tax agents will play an important role in tax compliance, and as strategic partners for businesses, represent them in businesses entities and fulfil their tax obligations toward the Authority, tax agents will provide a lot of services to business sector including tax registration, filing returns, internal tax audit and prepare needed accounting procedures for tax compliance."

The FTA has facilitated the tax registration procedures by providing excellent technical and human support, he added.

The Authority explained that agents are required to meet seven mandatory standards to get registered, including having a Bachelor’s or Master’s degrees in tax, accounting or law from an accredited educational institution, or obtain a Bachelor’s degree in another field in addition to holding a recognised certificate from an international association, specialised in tax; have at least three years of practical experience in taxation, accounting or law; be fluent in both Arabic and English; and pass the tests to meet the FTA qualification criteria.

It went on to say that applicants should also have professional indemnity insurance; be physically fit to perform the required tasks; practice the role through a legal person licensed by relevant authorities; have good conduct, and not to have been convicted of a crime or misdemeanour prejudicial to honour or honesty, irrespective of whether or not they may have been rehabilitated.

As for Tax Agents’ registration procedures, the Authority explained that the first step is to apply for registration by submitting the approved application form. The Authority may request additional information, interviews or inquire about the practical experience included in the application, before approving or rejecting the application.

The Authority shall review the applications and make its decision within 15 working days from the date of receiving the request. Should the Authority request any additional information, the decision will be taken within 15 working days from the date of receiving such information. In case of approval, the application will be registered within five working days from the approval date, or any other date determined by the Authority after receiving the related fees. The Authority may reject the application in two cases: first, failure to meet the registration requirements; and second, if registering said Agent may compromise the integrity of the UAE tax system.