FTA launches ‘Tax Clinic’ to promote compliance with tax return submissions

By Wam

The Federal Tax Authority, FTA, has announced a new campaign as part of its efforts to communicate directly and consistently with businesses.

The "Tax Clinic" seeks to increase the number of registered taxable businesses and promote compliance with the timely submission of tax returns and payment of due taxes.

The campaign kicks off on 12th August, 2018, in Ras al-Khaimah, before moving on to Fujairah and then the rest of the emirates for a duration of three months, where representatives from the authority will be present at the clinic to answer taxpayer queries regarding registration with the FTA and other tax obligations. They will encourage those who are yet to register for Value Added Tax, VAT, to promptly do so in order to avoid administrative penalties. The experts will also introduce attendees to the procedures required for submitting accurate tax returns and settling due taxes.

A press statement issued on Wednesday explained that the "Tax Clinic" campaign will be organised as a collaboration between the FTA and the departments of economic development and municipalities across all the emirates. A team of analysts and experts from the FTA’s Registration and Taxpayer Services will go on an extensive tour. The first stage will take place from 12th to 14th August in Ras al-Khaimah, moving on to Fujairah from 26th to 28th August, then Umm Al Qaiwain from 2nd to 4th September, and Ajman from 9th to 11th September.

The campaign will return to Ras al-Khaimah from 16th to 18th September, moving on to Sharjah from 23rd to 25th September, then Fujairah again from 30th September to 2nd October, Umm Al Quwain from 7th to 9th October, Ajman from 14th to 16th October, back to Fujairah from 21st to 23rd October, before concluding with a third and final stop in Ras al-Khaimah from 28th to 30th October.

The Director-General of FTA, Khalid Ali Al Bustani, said, "The FTA has always been adamant to reach out to businesses subject to the UAE tax system in any way possible. To that end, we launched the ‘Tax Clinic’ as a new and innovative campaign to spread tax awareness among all business sectors, particularly, small and medium enterprises, SMEs. It allows us to be closer to them, to answer their questions, address their concerns, and provide them with all the tax-related information they need without having to visit the authority’s headquarters. We will instead be moving closer to them through a team of experts.

"The FTA experts conducting the ‘Tax Clinic’ will address all the tax concerns raised by representatives of taxable businesses, answer their queries and address the challenges that face them. They will provide guidance with regards to registering for VAT, preparing and submitting tax returns, paying due taxes and avoiding the most common mistakes or technical difficulties associated with these responsibilities. The experts will also distribute the educational and awareness publications issued by the authority to explain systems and procedures, and answer frequently asked questions."