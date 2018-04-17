FTA meets 20 accredited tax agents, calls for greater compliance

Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director-General of the Federal Tax Authority, FTA, held a meeting with 20 accredited tax agents to discuss their duties in terms of spreading awareness among businesses, supporting them in complying with the tax system, and strengthening the relationship between the FTA and taxable persons.

The meeting went on to explore the means of increasing cooperation and coordination among all stakeholders in order to increase compliance and spread awareness around the tax system, its principles, and ways to implement and monitor it. Furthermore, the tax agents were introduced to the support services provided by the Authority to help taxpayers comply with the laws while ensuring minimum impact on their activities.

"The tax agent’s profession requires advanced qualifications, know-how, competencies and practical experience in order to be able to perform his/her role with accuracy, and to meet stringent standards," asserted Al Bustani, adding that tax agents registered with the FTA can be assigned to any person or entity for the purpose of representing them with the Authority, and assisting them in carrying out their obligations and exercising their tax rights.

He noted that the Authority has prepared and published a large number of guides covering all legislative and executive aspects of the local tax system, such as import declaration; registering for excise tax; registering for VAT; tax groups; filing tax returns, and information on warehouse keepers and designated zones.

The Director-General of the FTA called on tax agents to take advantage of these manuals and publications and study them extensively in order to increase awareness and know-how among workers in these vital sectors, and thoroughly educate them about the UAE tax system, legislation and procedures. This, in turn, allows agents to provide more accurate and comprehensive information to their customers.

The Authority has accredited 21 tax agents who met the technical standards, conditions and qualifications required and passed the exams prepared by the FTA to determine their ability to carry out their mandate and help the business sectors comply with their tax obligations. Another 56 agents remain under process.

The tax agents stressed the importance of this meeting, pledging to do everything in their power to help businesses comply with tax regulations, providing them with counsel and representing them. The end goal is to help these businesses carry out their duties and obligations towards the Authority.