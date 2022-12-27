Fujairah Ruler chairs Fujairah Development Committee meeting, directs completion of infrastructure projects

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, stressed the importance that the Fujairah government attaches to developing its roads and infrastructure sector, given its function as a fundamental developmental pillar of modern societies, and its role in boosting the country's competitiveness and leadership.

He made this statement while chairing the meeting of the Fujairah Development Committee, held in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

H.H. Sheikh Hamad underscored the significance of the roads and infrastructure sector and its vital role in supporting its urban and economic growth and enhancing its social stability, which contributes to creating more promising opportunities.

During the meeting, the committee reviewed the strategic roads and infrastructure projects that were implemented in 2022 across all regions of the emirate, including the installation of street lights, as well as the Fujairah Airport Tunnel project that connects Mohamed bin Zayed Residential City and Fujairah. The total cost of the projects amounted to AED500 million.

The committee also reviewed a project for levelling and preparing residential lands for citizens in Wadi Ham and Farfar, in addition to a number of future projects that will be implemented in 2023.

Moreover, the Ruler of Fujairah directed the implementation of all works on internal roads in commercial and industrial areas, in addition to completing road paving plans in new residential areas. The total cost of these projects is expected to exceed AED400 million.

