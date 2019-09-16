Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on martyrdom of Ali Al Dhanhani, Saif Al Tunaiji

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has separately offered their condolences to the families of nation's martyrs Warrant Officer Ali Abdullah Ahmed Al Dhanhani and Sergeant Saif Dhawi Rashid Al Tunaiji, who martyred in a vehicle collision while performing their national duty in operations field.

While visiting mourning tent in Dibba Al Fujairah and Al Haniya area, Sheikh Hamad expressed his heartfelt sympathy to their families. He prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest their souls in Paradise and to grant solace and patience to their families.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi, and a number of Sheikhs and senior officials also offered condolences along with the Ruler of Fujairah.