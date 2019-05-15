Fujairah Ruler re-affirms continuing expansion of Port of Fujairah

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has underlined the paramount importance of boosting the Port of Fujairah's operations and enhancing its capabilities as part of UAE’s transformational development drive and in line with the priorities of the National Agenda, the UAE Vision 2021 and the UAE Centennial 2071.

Sheikh Hamad made the remarks while inspecting the ongoing development of the port today, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

The Fujairah Ruler doubled on the growing economic importance of the port, highlighting its regional and international status as a major bunkering and energy hub.

While following up the routine port bunkering and freight-handling operations, Sheikh Hamad pointed out that the development of the port has been ongoing for decades, citing the current plans to strengthen the port infrastructure, including the deepening of berths and the establishment of quays and storage areas to increase its capacity and enable the arrival of larger vessels coming from the Arabian Gulf, Indian Ocean and Indian Subcontinent.

He highlighted port’s modern equipment and leading facilities, noting that all measures are being taken to safeguard the oil investments in the port's area and ensure socially and economically responsible investing movement.

Sheikh Hamad also highlighted ongoing efforts to enter strategic investment partnerships conducive to bolstering the significant status of the port as a global bunkering hub.

He added that the port's additional operational capacity – including the installation of advanced cargo-lifting equipment, should be brought on-line by 2021, enabling it to handle larger vessels and provide better services.

Sheikh Hamad was accompanied as well by H.H. Sheikh Dr. Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Sports and Culture Club; Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Fujairah Emiri Diwan; Salem Al Zahmi, Director of the Office of the Fujairah Crown Prince, and Captain Mousa Murad, General Manager of the Fujairah Port.