Fujairah Ruler receives Evangelical Church elders

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has said that the UAE has established an integrated working system based on tolerance.

It is also committed to promoting peaceful coexistence, rejecting extremism and hatred, and establishing traditional Emirati values that respect multiculturalism, acceptance and community partnership, he added.

Sheikh Hamad highlighted the key role of the country’s wise leadership, headed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in establishing tolerance, communication, dialogue and mutual respect, as the happiness of the country’s people and its overall development have made it an international example to be followed.

He made this statement while receiving, in Al Rumaila Palace, a delegation of senior pastors from the Evangelical Church in the UAE, which included Steve Jennings, Senior Pastor of the Immanuel Church of Fujairah, Jeramie Rinne, Senior Pastor of the Evangelical Community Church Abu Dhabi, John Folmar, Senior Pastor of the United Christian Church of Dubai, and Josh Manley, Senior Pastor of the Ras Al Khaimah Evangelical Church, who greeted Sheikh Hamad.

Sheikh Hamad welcomed the delegation and discussed, with them, the means of strengthening the ties between the state and the Evangelical Church. They also discussed several issues related to the UAE’s Christian community and their affairs.

Sheikh Hamad expressed his appreciation for the joint efforts to establish tolerance in the country, which will strengthen the peaceful humanitarian coexistence of its residents.

The pastors thanked Sheikh Hamad for the warm reception and his support for Fujairah’s Christian community.

The delegation presented a book about religious diversity and tolerance to Sheikh Hamad while affirming their pride of belonging to the UAE, the country of tolerance, which they are living among its people, under its laws and traditions, in tolerance and openness.

The reception was attended by Mohamed Saif Al Afkham, Director-General of the Fujairah Municipality, and several local officials.