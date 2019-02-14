Fujairah Ruler receives Kerala Chief Minister

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has received Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of the Indian state of Kerala and his accompanying delegation, at Al Rumailah Palace.

Sheikh Hamad welcomed the Indian official and wished that the visit would contribute to enhancing cooperation between the UAE and Kerala in the best interest of the two sides.

Ruler of Fujairah and Chief Minister of Kerala discussed a number of issues related to ways to develop cooperation and ties between the two sides. They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international topics of mutual interest.

Vijayan extended thanks for Sheikh Hamad's invitation which mirrors the strong friendship and cooperation between the UAE and India while highlighting the attention given to the Indian community by the UAE's government and people, especially citizens of Kerala.

A number of other Sheikhs and officials were present.