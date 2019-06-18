Fujairah Ruler receives outgoing Pakistani Ambassador

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, received at his Al Rumaila Palace, Moazzam Ahmad Khan, Ambassador of Pakistan, who paid a courtesy visit to mark the end of his tenure in the UAE.

The Ruler welcomed the outgoing Ambassador, wishing him success in his future missions. Pakistani Consul-General in Dubai Ahmed Amjad Ali was also present on the occasion.

Sheikh Hamad commended the efforts made by the Ambassador during his tenure in the UAE to strengthen the bonds of mutual cooperation between the two friendly countries at various levels.