Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, received tonight at Al Remailah Palace, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, a number of Ramadan well-wishers.

He received greetings from Sheikhs, senior officials, statesmen, heads of federal and local departments, dignitaries, Emiratis and members of the Arab, Islamic and foreign communities.

A number of senior officials, Sheikhs and top officials, attended the receptions.