By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, today visited the tomb of late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and a number of officials.

They recited verses from Noble Quran and prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the soul of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.