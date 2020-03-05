Gargash, UNRWA chief discuss joint cooperation

By WAM

Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, met on Wednesday Christian Saunders, Acting Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, on the sidelines of the 153rd ordinary meeting of the Arab Foreign Ministers Council in the capital of Egypt, Cairo.

The meeting explored prospects for joint cooperation between the UAE and UNRWA and ways of supporting UNRWA's mandate.

Dr. Gargash highlighted the pivotal role of UNRWA and reiterated the UAE's sustained support to the agency to enable it to continue implementing its noble humanitarian works.

