GCAA issues statement on B737-8 Max operations, says 'unable to give unbanning date'

The UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, has said that it "would not be able to give a date of unbanning" operations of any Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft "until it has enough information to ensure passengers safety is protected."

In a statement issued today, the authority said, "GCAA is actively and closely working with the Federal Aviation Administration, FAA, and the other authorities around the world for developments on B737-8 Max.

"The GCAA team recently participated in Joint Authorities Technical Review team meetings which has been formed to look into Flight Control System of B737-8 Max.

"The GCAA is still in the process of seeking more technical information from the FAA on the improvements being proposed. Therefore, GCAA won’t be able to give a date of unbanning until it has enough information to ensure passengers safety is protected," the statement concluded.