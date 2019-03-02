GCAA lifts suspension of flights to Karachi, Islamabad and Peshawar in Pakistan

By Wam

UAE General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, has decided to lift a suspension of flights to Pakistan and allowed airlines registered in the UAE to resume flights to Karachi, Islamabad and Peshawar.

The GCAA said the decision followed the return of calm in Pakistani airspace.

''The situation regarding other Pakistani airports will be reviewed later,'' the GCAA added.

GCAA suspends all flights to Pakistan

The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, has announced that all airline flights to Pakistan will be suspended until further notice.

In a statement, the Authority said that the decision came following current developments in Pakistan.

The GCAA will continue to monitor the situation in Pakistan and take appropriate decisions to ensure the safety of passengers and national carriers.