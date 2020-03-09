GCC countries implementing measures to support human rights, UAE tells Human Rights Council

By WAM

Obaid Salem Al Zaabi, UAE Permanent Representative at the United Nations, UN, and Other International Organisations in Geneva, stressed that Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, member countries are putting in place additional measures to support human rights.

While delivering a speech on behalf of GCC countries at the 43rd session of the Human Rights Council, Al Zaabi said that they are committed to promoting human rights and achieving the required balance between civil and political rights, as well as between social and economic rights.

He noted that previous years have witnessed the launch of many related policies and measures in GCC countries, which are prioritising the adoption of national legislation, joining many human rights agreements, and supporting national human rights institutions.

He stressed that this is reflected by the signing of the GCC Human Rights Declaration in 2014, which has achieved progress in terms of ensuring human rights and giving special attention to the rights of children, women, people with disabilities and the elderly.

His statement also pointed out that GCC countries are welcoming the hosting of the 21st meeting of the Working Group of Governmental Experts on the Right to Development to be held in May 2020, as well as the drafting of a binding instrument on the right to development, which will support the adoption of this right and eliminate all measures that may negatively affect its implementation.

Al Zaabi called upon the session’s participants to support national and global efforts to reinforce the right to development, facilitate the work of the group, and strengthen related multilateral efforts.

