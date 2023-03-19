GDRFA Dubai hosts 'Entrepreneurship Makers Forum' to foster business growth and exchange of ideas

By E247

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai has organized the "Entrepreneurship Makers Forum," a community initiative aimed at promoting business growth through the exchange of ideas and solutions. More than 150 young Emirati entrepreneurs participated in the event, which took place at Al Khawaneej Council.

H.E. Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA, said that by hosting this event, the GDRFA looks forward to creating a roadmap and developing a systematic success strategy for entrepreneurs. He added that the forum would become an annual event, including an accompanying exhibition, based on attendees' recommendations.

According to Al Marri, the GDRFA has successfully supported over 600 emerging projects in the past 18 months. These projects have been showcased in the government department, providing their owners with an opportunity to benefit from successful experiences.

Al Marri encouraged young people to take advantage of these opportunities and learn from them. By doing so, they can develop their projects and grow their businesses.

The forum was attended by HE Major General Dr. Ali bin Ajeef Al Zaabi, Assistant Director General of the Regulatory Control and Governance Sector, Counselor Faisal Abdul Malik Ahli, head of the Nationality and Residence Prosecution, Eng. Essam Lootah, CEO of Imtiaz Service, and Hassan Ali Hassan Al Sharqi, Deputy Director of the Service Centers Department at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

The young entrepreneurs assessed the key challenges they were faced with at the outset of their careers. They have called on official institutions to be receptive to their proposals and provide support for their projects.

They also recommend the establishment of an entity to evaluate proposed projects, and provide ongoing support to ensure their growth. Furthermore, the entrepreneurs suggest that pioneers should create an electronic platform under the umbrella of the government of Dubai. This platform would adopt their projects and help market their products, increasing their visibility and success.

