GEMS Wellington Academy Al Khail resumes classes

By Staff

A woman suffering from obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) went into GEMS Wellington Academy, where her own daughter studies, and left a white powdery substance in a small storage room for empty water bottles. She then left the premises.

This act worried the school’s administration, which made them dismiss all students, and they soon called for help from Dubai Police. Reports showed that the woman had entered the school with a medical mask on, carrying with her some cleaning tools and soaps in order to teach workers how to clean the school.

Dubai Police Commander Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri told Emarat Al Youm that the incident is simple and does not deserve the concern that was caused by the school's rush to dismiss students early without referring to the Dubai Police first.

According to a spokesperson from GEMS Wellington Academy Al Khail , “GEMS Wellington Academy Al Khail will function as normal from Thursday following a minor occurrence. As the safety and security of our students and staff is our foremost priority, we suspended classes temporarily. We thank Dubai Police for their prompt support in resolving the situation swiftly. We reiterate to all students and parents that we are fully committed to the well-being of our students.”