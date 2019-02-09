Gender Balance Forum to explore best practices at World Government Summit

By Wam

Under the patronage of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Gender Balance Forum will be held at the World Government Summit from 10 – 12 February in Dubai.

The Forum will feature a number of discussions conducted by the UAE Gender Balance Council in partnership with international organisations and experts. The main highlight of the Forum will be a session titled "Achieving Gender Balance: From Policies to Impact," which seeks to explore best practices in the implementation of gender balance policies. The session will be organised by the UAE Gender Balance Council in partnership with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Commenting on the Forum, H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council and Chairperson of the Gender Balance Forum, highlighted the importance of making gender balance a key part of the agenda of the World Government Summit. Her Highness said that the organisation of the Gender Balance Forum has been guided by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to spread the culture of gender balance.

Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed also emphasised the importance of cooperation with international organisations to promote the adoption of gender balance policies across the world.

During the Forum, the Council will host the fourth edition of the Global Gender Circle, a platform for thought leaders and experts to discuss gender balance-related issues and generate new insights on ways to close the gender gap. The Global Gender Circle will also assess the impact of policies developed to advance gender balance. Following the event, the Council will host a gathering featuring Christine Lagarde, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Emirati and UAE-based entrepreneurs.

The Gender Balance Forum’s panel session on ‘Achieving Gender Balance: From Policies to Impact’, featuring Jose Angel Gurria, Secretary General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and Mona Al Marri, Vice President of UAE Gender Balance Council, will shed light on global best practices in the field of gender balance, the role of governments in supporting gender balance, key challenges that hamper the advancement of gender balance on an international level.

H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed lauded the strategic partnership between the UAE Gender Balance Council and the OECD which has led to a number of initiatives and projects such as the world’s first ‘Gender Balance Guide: Actions for UAE Organisations", a valuable tool to advance gender balance in the workplace and promote a gender-sensitive approach in public and private organisations across the UAE.

The fourth Global Gender Circle, to be held at the Summit, will address the economic, social, and political impact of gender-friendly policies under the theme of ‘Impact and Results of Adopting Gender-Friendly Policies’.

The event will seek to build on the success of the third Global Gender Circle hosted by the Embassy of the UAE in Belgium last year. The third Global Gender Circle brought together gender experts, key civil society stakeholders and policymakers to share insights on best practices in fostering gender balance.

The gathering to be hosted by the UAE Gender Balance Council will be attended by Christine Lagarde, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and female Emirati and UAE-based entrepreneurs. The event will discuss the advancment of female entrepreneurship and its impact on sustainable development.