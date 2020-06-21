General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments calls for performing eclipse prayer at home

By WAM

The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments has urged Muslims to perform the eclipse prayer at home in compliance with the preventive and precautionary measures taken in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The solar- and lunar- eclipse prayer is an emphasised sunnah,(supererogatory act of worship following the manner of Prophet Muhammad, peace and blessings be upon him). It is obligatory for every mukallaf (sane mature person)," said the Authority in a statement today, explaining that the prayer begins and ends with the eclipse, namely when the sun is at a spear’s height above the horizon and continues until noon.

"Man can perform it at home or wherever he is singly or accompanied by his family; women can likewise perform it at home singly," said the Authority, affirming that it's not permissible under the current circumstances to congregate and perform the prayer collectively in jama’ah at home, mosques or workplaces or anywhere else.

"Muslims are strongly advised to perform their prayers and acts of worship in a way that doesn't pose a threat to the safety or health of themselves or others," added the statement.

