GHQ of Armed Forces celebrates graduation of 11th batch of National Service recruits

By Wam

The GHQ of the Armed Forces yesterday celebrated the graduation of the 11th batch of National Service recruits.

The recruits from three training centres completed their comprehensive four-month basic training programme in Al Ain, Seeh Al Lahma and Liwa camps, as well as Al Manama Camp in Ajman, according to the highest international standards, which reflects the keenness of the GHQ to improve the programme and make it world-class.

During the ceremony, the graduates performed military drills that showcased their readiness to defend the country while their commanders stressed that from the first day of the programme, the graduates were severely tested, until they were able to prove their endurance and obey orders and instructions.

The commanders also thanked the GHQ of the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Interior, relevant civil departments and everyone who supported them while pledging to be loyal soldiers of the country and President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The graduates expressed their happiness and pride at joining the National Service and serving His Highness Sheikh Khalifa and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.