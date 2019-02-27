Giant sand engraved portrait of Kuwaiti Emir sets Guinness World Record

By Wam

Guinness World Records has officially bestowed the title of the "World's Largest Sand Painting" of Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, titled "The Emir of Humanity".

Celebrating Kuwait’s National Day on 25th February, the UAE presented the Emir of Kuwait and his people with a painting engraved on the sand.

The painting covers an area of more than 170,000 square feet. It can be seen from space where the UAE satellite Khalifa Sat pictured it. Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad became the first person to be seen from space.

The painting was made in the Stamina Area in Dubai, where the features of the Emir of Kuwait were mentioned. It took more than 2,400 hours of work, using natural sandstone in red coloured layers.