Godolphin's Thunder Snow makes history, winning $10 mn Dubai World Cup - update

Godolphin's Thunder Snow, trained by Saeed bin Surour and saddled by Christophe Soumillon, made history on Saturday winning the Dubai World Cup race at Meydan Racecourse. Thunder Snow was followed by West Coast (USA) while Mubtaahij (Ireland) came third.

Trainer Saeed bin Suroor has dominated the Saturday’s 2000 metre main event, the Dubai World Cup, sponsored by Emirates Airline, and won the US $10 million feature for a stunning eighth time.

The spectacular day of racing boasts total purses of $30 mn for 9 Group races.

Thunder Snow’s win took his career tally to seven wins in 18 starts and provided bin Suroor with his eighth Dubai World Cup win from 42 runners – a record which towers across his rivals.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai;H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance; and a number of other Sheikhs, senior officials, owners of stables and VIP guests watched the 23rd edition of Dubai World Cup.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, received the gold cup from H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance.

Commenting on the thrilling victory, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said,'' It was a pleasant surprise.'' Congratulations poured onto Sheikh Mohammed from Sheikhs, officials, and VIP guests on the victory of Thunder Snow.

Dubai World Cup 2018 drew participation of 118 horses from across the world, including the host UAE, United States, Canada, Great Britain, France, Ireland, China and Japan.

Thunder Snow also capped off a remarkable evening for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as it was Godolphin’s fourth of the night, and the second leg of doubles for Soumillon and bin Suroor.

"Saeed gave me lot of confidence before the race. I wasn’t ready to ride him that positively and I thought there would be more speed on the inside. He jumped so well that I thought I would have to make it. The first time I rode him I thought that when he leads that no-one can beat him, but it is difficult to make it,'' jockey Soumillon said.

"However, it wasn’t that difficult in the end. Saeed did a great job and the horse made everything – it makes the jockey’s life so easy when ride you great horses. I’m in heaven now, I’m not sure exactly what’s going on but we’re going to have a big party tonight."

Bin Suroor added: "I am very happy with the horse and jockey. I told Christophe the horse has a good turn of foot and I told him to use it. The jockey is the best of the best.

"When I saw him he was confident in front and I thought surely the horse was going to win from then."We have the best owner in Sheikh Mohammed. He is the best leader and gives us the best horses. It is a brilliant win and I will give the trophy to my mother and brothers and family,'' "It was always on my mind to run him in the Dubai World Cup and he will have a break now, before running in Europe or America," he added.

Nearly 70,000 fans of horse racing from different nationalities and cultures also watched the event.

Dubai World Cup has become one of the highly important cultural and sporting events in the UAE.

With $30 million in prize money on offer, the Dubai World Cup meeting is by far the richest horseracing event anywhere on the planet.

In 2017, the winner was Juddmonte Farm's Arrogate, a four-year-old grey colt trained in the United States.

The stunning 7-year-old grey Tallaab Al Khalediah extended his unbeaten record to five with an impressive performance in the US $1 million Dubai Kahayla Classic sponsored by Mubadala, which allowed him to become the first Saudi Arabian trained horse to add his name to this very important race in the Purebred Arabian racing calendar.

The Alain de Royer Dupre-trained Vazirabad entered the history books when becoming the first thoroughbred ever to win on three Dubai World Cup nights.

The 6-year-old captured his third consecutive US $1 million Dubai Gold Cup Sponsored by Al Tayer Motors title when motoring down the Meydan straight to score by a length from the fast-finishing Sheikhzayedroad.

Eight-year-old Awardee is only one Japanese horse in Saturday’s main event, the Dubai World Cup Sponsored by Emirates Airline.

While Emirati folklore troupes thrilled the audiences before the race began, spectacular fireworks marked the end of Dubai World Cup 2018.

Dubai World Cup 2018: Race results Race 9: Dubai World Cup, winner Thunder Snow (IRE) Race 8: Longines Dubai Sheema Classic, winner Hawkbill (USA) Race 7: Dubai Turf, winner Benbatl (GB) Race 6: Dubai Golden Shaheen, winner Mind Your Biscuits (USA) Race 5: Al Quoz Sprint, winner Jungle Cat (IRE) Race 4: UAE Derby, winner Mendelssohn (USA) Race 3: Dubai Gold Cup, winner Vazirabad (FR) Race 2: Dubai Kahayla Classic, winner Tallaab Al Khalediah (KSA) Race 1: Godolphin Mile, winner Heavy Metal (GB).