Government entities to provide consumer services via 'Dubai Now' app

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has hailed the success of the Dubai Paperless Strategy as a key accomplishment for the city of Dubai.

A total of 88 Dubai Government services are now being provided through a single digital application, 'Dubai Now'. Dubai's citizens and residents have been able to transact over AED4 billion on the application so far.

Hamdan bin Mohammed said, "I have overseen the progress of the Dubai Paperless Strategy over the past two years, and have now directed all government entities to work with Smart Dubai and ensure all services are delivered via DubaiNow, gradually eliminating all individual entity applications."

The Dubai Paperless Strategy was launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed in February 2018 to digitise all internal and external Government to consumer transactions, ensuring all transactions are 100 percent paperless.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said, "I am proud of the accomplishments of my team, which has successfully delivered on the challenge of transforming the Dubai Government to become paperless. The inter-government cooperation between Smart Dubai and 15 partnering entities to provide government services digitally is a testament to Dubai’s firm belief in what a city can achieve in less than two years with strong collaborations."

"Following the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, we have successfully transformed the working culture and service delivery model in the Dubai Government to ensure customer happiness is always at the core of all government services," he added.

Dr. Aisha bint Butti bin Bishr, Director-General of Smart Dubai, expressed her gratitude to Sheikh Hamdan for his continuous support and close follow-up on the progress of the implementation of the Dubai Paperless Strategy.

"Where leaders across the globe are still unsure about how to make their cities fully paperless, we in Dubai have achieved great results thanks to the vision of our leadership and support of our government partners. We hope our achievements will act as a benchmark for all other cities wishing to implement their respective paperless strategies," she said.

So far, the 15 entities that have made significant progress in their digital transformation as part of the Dubai Paperless Strategy are the Dubai Land Department, the Roads and Transport Authority, the Knowledge and Human Resources Authority, the Dubai Airports, the Dubai Police, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, the Department of Economic Development, the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Dubai Courts, the Dubai Municipality, the Dubai Public Prosecution, the Dubai Health Authority, the Community Development Authority, the Federal Authority for Identity & Citizenship – Dubai, and Dubai Customs.