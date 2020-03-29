Government of Dubai Legal Affairs Department implements remote access training sessions

By WAM

As part of a raft of precautionary measures taken by the UAE to protect public health and safety, the Government of Dubai Legal Affairs Department has implemented remote access training sessions for its registered legal consultants, which are accessed through the Department’s electronic platform.

Remote access training sessions are currently scheduled to run until the beginning of April and will see more than 200 legal consultants participate (out of a total of 2415 legal consultants from 71 nationalities). Approximately 70 training courses will be conducted using the latest interactive learning systems which ensure positive outcomes for the participant without the need to attend the training centre. The sessions also allow a degree of interaction between participants and the lecturer through questions and open discussions. At the conclusion of each lecture, a link will be sent to participants for feedback.

Dr. Lowai Mohamed Belhoul, Director General of the Government of Dubai Legal Affairs Department, stressed the importance of both the participants and the Department’s employees safety and noted that the remote access training sessions are part of the Department’s preventive and precautionary measures taken to ensure such safety at this time. The sessions has been implemented in line with efforts and measures taken at a national level to prevent the spread of the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 and provide alternative plans to ensure business continuity in emergencies.

Dr. Belhoul stressed that the satisfaction ratio of participants who have used the remote access training sessions so far, is 100%. The participants also requested the continuance of remote access training sessions beyond this unprecedented period of disruption.

It is worth noting that the training programme provided by the Department for registered legal consultants requires legal consultants to complete sixteen training hours annually to ensure the renewal of his/her registration with the Department. These hours are divided equally into eight mandatory training hours on subjects determined and supervised by the Department and, eight training hours on subjects selected by the legal consultant from external training providers approved by the Department.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.