Government of Dubai Media Office organises workshop on managing media during crises

By Wam

The Government of Dubai Media Office,GDMO, in collaboration with the Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Dubai, organised a workshop on best practices in managing media during crises and disasters for members of the Dubai Media Diplomacy and Strategic Communication Network.

The workshop, held at the Dubai Police Academy headquarters, was also attended by a visiting delegation from the National Center for Security & Crisis Management of Jordan.

Alia Altheeb, Senior Manager of Strategic Communications, Strategic Media Affairs at GDMO, said that the workshop formed part of the 2019 training programme for members of the Dubai Media Diplomacy and Strategic Communication Network. She said the workshop was organised in partnership with Dubai Police. GDMO, she said, is keen to partner with regional and international organisations to support Dubai’s senior communication professionals in enhancing their strategic expertise.

The Jordanian delegation shared their experience of dealing with the media during crises and disasters and how various official entities responsible for media management coordinate with each other.

Ahmed Naimat, Media Response Unit Director at the National Center for Security & Crisis Management of Jordan, highlighted a number of scenarios, practical examples and case studies on how officials can rapidly respond to the media.

The workshop also discussed strategic communication tactics for managing the media following crises, and ensuring a unified and coherent response. The workshop also highlighted the importance of speedy crisis communications response through social media.