GPSSA launches campaign to raise awareness about Federal Law No.7

The General Pensions and Social Security Authority, GPSSA, has launched a campaign, titled, "Know Your Law, Know Your Rights," to raise awareness about Federal Law No. 07 of 1999 on pensions, social security and its amendments, via its social media accounts.

Hanan Al Sahlawy, Acting Executive Director of the Pensions Sector and Director of the Government Communication Office of the Authority, said that the campaign aims to improve the community’s awareness about the law and its benefits, as well as the requirements to receive these benefits.

She added that the campaign targets employers, those insured, retirees and other eligible persons, as well as those covered by extended insurance protection. The campaign also focuses on other issues, such as the subscription of UAE nationals and people covered by the law, as well as available services, conditions, costs, combining salaries and pensions, retirement for health reasons, purchasing legal services, and the law’s legal terms.