Grand Imam of Al Azhar departs country

By Wam

His Eminence Dr. Ahmad el-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar Al Sharif, today left the country after a three-day visit to Abu Dhabi.

His Eminence the Grand Imam was seen off at the Presidential Flight by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks and appreciation to The Grand Imam, praising his sincere efforts in consolidating the values of tolerance, coexistence, dialogue and achieving rapprochement and cooperation between people of different religions and cultures.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince went on to laud the launch of the 'Human Fraternity Declaration' signed by the His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and The Grand Imam, which seeks to build bridges of love, amity and coexistence among people. He pointed out to His Eminence the Grand Imam's steadfast positions in consolidating moderation and his keenness to affirm the common message of religions that call for coexistence and cooperation away from hatred.

Sheikh Mohamed was presented with a copy of the Declaration from The Grand Imam before his departure.

A number of sheikhs and officials were also at the airport to bid farewell to The Grand Imam, including: H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care & Special Needs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs Families' Affairs Office of the Abu Dhabi Crown's Prince, among others.