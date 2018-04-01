GSB interconnects 66 smart services of 23 government entities

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, revealed today the statistics of the Government Service Bus, GSB, project for 2017, as 66 government services provided by 23 local and federal government entities have been interconnected to ensure that smart services are streamlined to customers across the country. The figures show that utilising these services has passed one million utilisations, reflecting the extent to which the entities have benefitted to meet the customer’s needs in terms of shortening the time of completion of government transactions.

The GSB project is a part of the UAE mGovernment initiative. GSB helps federal and local entities to exchange data among them smoothly and provide their services in an integrated way. Such system helps the customers get government services without having them to move from one government entity to another.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, TRA Director-General, said, "The GSB project is a further step toward facilitating data exchange, and thus providing faster and more efficient services to customers. This will have a significant impact on raising the level of customers happiness, which is a strategic objective approved by our wise leadership directives. Customers can access any service without having to visit more than one government entity. This project is a representation of the integrated government concept through three major initiatives: GSB, Smart Pass, and FedNet. It should be noted that the smart governments of Abu Dhabi and Dubai are integrated in the GSB, giving the project a comprehensive national dimension."

Mohammad Al Zarooni, Director Policies and Programmes in TRA, said, "These figures, which have been achieved last year, reflect the continuous efforts exerted to provide an excellent experience to the customers, saving them time and effort in completing government transactions. The number of interconnected government entities reached 23 entities, 12 of which are federal entities, while the total number of provided services reached 66 services, 45 of which are new, launched in 2017. We are currently working on the interconnection with the e-governments of Ajman, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah."

Government Services Bus contributes to the improvement of customers’ experience and enables government entities to avail data from several sources. Consequently, government services provided based on the most authenticated and updated sources.