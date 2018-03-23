Guinean President wife praises Sheikha Fatima’s efforts in empowering Emirati women

Djene Kaba Conde, Wife of the President of Guinea, has praised the efforts of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, in empowering and supporting Emirati women in all field.

During a visit to the GWU headquarters, Conde and her delegation expressed their admiration of the GWU’s heritage and handicraft department. in reviving and preserving the UAE’s traditional heritage.

Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of the GWU, welcomed the guests and said that the GWU welcomes all visitors who would like to view the achievements of Emirati women, which are supported by the Sheikha Fatima 'Mother of the Nation', and the union’s programmes that aim to raise awareness among women in all fields.

Conde was briefed on the GWU’s achievements through a short film about its efforts to support and empower Emirati women.

She also toured Jawhara Hall, where the awards received by H.H. Sheikha Fatima are on display, in recognition of her role in supporting humanitarian and charitable causes and the advancement of Emirati women.

The delegation also visited a number of the building's departments and they were briefed on the union's efforts to preserve the country's heritage.