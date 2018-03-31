Guinness World Records CEO praises achievements of Dubai Police

Alistair Richards, Global President of the Guinness World Records Ltd., has expressed his admiration at the landmark achievements of the Dubai Police, which received wide international acclaim.

Richards said, during a meeting with Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief, that every certificate from the Guinness World Records carries a story and challenge, and the Dubai Police has not only broken world records but has also created new ones while citing its latest records that include the first unmanned smart police station.

The Dubai Police Smart Station, located at the City Walk, was launched in 18th September, 2017, and is open 24 hours and seven days a week to offer 27 key services, such as reporting crimes and traffic incidents, as well as a further 33 community-based services, which range from obtaining a good-conduct certificate to social support for victims of family violence.

Major General Al Marri highlighted the role of the Guinness World Records in documenting and recognising exceptional international achievements.

"The Dubai Police is determined to break records, to reflect its civilised image, as well as the image of Dubai," Al Marri said.

He also briefed Richards about the stories of the 12 Guinness World Records obtained by the Dubai Police in various national, social, sports and security areas.