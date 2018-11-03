Hamad Al Sharqi attends Union Fortress 4 Military Exercise in Fujairah

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, extended greetings to the UAE Armed Forces and hailed their role to enhance security and stability in the UAE, region, and support the Arab causes while achieving the national security and maintain the political balance among countries of the world as per the strategic vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and The Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates.

The remarks came when the Ruler of Fujairah; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, attended on Friday the Union Fortress 4 Military Exercise at the Fujairah Corniche.

The event, held under the patronage of the Fujairah Ruler, was also attended by a number of Sheikhs, officials, military and police commanders, huge number of Emiratis and expatriate residents.

The Ruler of Fujairah expressed his pride at the UAE Armed Forces personnel and their high military professionalism which has been achieved by the directives and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

He also indicated that the homeland whose sons have this high combat spirit and are ready to sacrifice their lives for its sake, is a homeland that its achievements and gains are protected and will continue its renaissance with confident steps to deliver its noble message.

He also congratulated them on the success of the military exercise and said, " We are all proud of our Armed Forces and their successful missions aimed at preserving security, stability and peace of the UAE and support the Arab issues, as they are always united to repel those who wish to do harm to the security and stability of our country, which was established down by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan,"

Union Fortress 4 is being implemented by main units of ground and air forces, in addition to the Presidential Guard. The aim of this show is to demonstrate the remarkable military power, as well as the ability to carry out missions with outstanding agility and high efficiency, and to perform a wide range of military operations to defend the homeland and protect its security, in close cooperation with other security services.

The organisation of the military event aligns with the vision of the wise leadership to show the important role played by the brave armed forces in defending the country’s borders and protecting the people and their interests from foreign and internal threats, in cooperation with other ministries and government institutions.