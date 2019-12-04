Hamad Al Sharqi receives condolences of RAK Ruler on death of Sheikha Sheikha Al Salami

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, today received the condolences of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, on the death of Sheikha Sheikha bint Sultan Al Salami, who is the mother of his brother, Sheikh Saleh bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Department of Industry and Economy of Fujairah, in his palace in Rumailah, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

Sheikh Saud expressed his sincere condolences to Sheikh Hamad while praying to Allah Almighty to rest her soul in Paradise and grant her family patience and solace.

Sheikh Hamad also received the condolences from H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC; H.H. Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Transport, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Lt. General Saif Abdullah Al Shaafar, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior; Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, and several senior officials.