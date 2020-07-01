Hamdan bin Mohammed announces conclusion of Phase One of Dubai 10X

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation, DFF, said that Dubai 10X has achieved massive leaps in disruptive government services, empowering government employees with the skills to accelerate progress.

In the first phase of the initiative, Dubai has developed a futuristic system to position itself as a leading city in introducing innovative projects and solutions that can positively transform society.

His Highness said that by adapting innovative services and strategies to address rapid changes, Dubai 10X has disrupted the status quo and enabled government entities to embrace technology and future foresight. Agility, risk taking and the ability to embrace change have made Dubai one of the top cities in the world, he added.

His Highness’ comments came during his visit to DFF’s headquarters in Emirates Towers.

He was also accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Managing Director of DFF; and several government officials, directors and senior corporate leaders from across the UAE.

Sheikh Hamdan announced the conclusion of the first phase of the Dubai 10X initiative that featured disruptive projects launched by several government entities in Dubai.

He stressed the importance of following up on the efforts made through the projects and the wider initiative to build on the quality of government work. This initiative realises the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to establish Dubai as a pioneer among global cities in deploying emerging technologies to create advanced government services and a new model for government excellence.

Sheikh Hamdan emphasised Dubai 10X’s role in promoting collaboration, knowledge sharing and best practices to accelerate disruptive projects and solutions. In doing so, they aim to enhance competitiveness across various vital strategic sectors and rely on ambitious teams to review challenges and develop projects to meet future needs.

He was briefed on the progress of projects approved for the second phase of Dubai 10X. He also viewed the updated version of an online platform dedicated to monitor the progress of diverse projects in the second phase.

His Highness said: "We are proud of the efforts of all those who contributed to the Dubai 10X initiative that was launched to harness the drive and will power of our local talents and to instill a culture of innovation in government work. We have great confidence in continuing to work as one team to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for Dubai to become a leader among the world’s cities."

During the meeting, Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-chief of Dubai Police presented an update on the Oyoon project, launched by Dubai Police with the support and participation of the governmental, semi-governmental and private sectors. By deploying modern technology, the project is working to develop an integrated security system that helps prevent crime, reduces traffic accident related deaths, prevents negative incidents in residential, commercial and vital areas and facilitates a prompt response to incidents even before they get reported to the command unit.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority presented an overview of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA. The project served to showcase DEWA as the world’s first digital public utility to leverage autonomous systems for renewable energy and its storage, expansion in AI adoption, and the provision of digital services.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed had approved the first phase of Dubai 10X projects at an event held during the 6th World Government Summit in February 2018 in Dubai and directed its completion within 24 months.

His Highness said: "We commend the efforts of all employees and government entities who have successfully achieved this milestone in the Dubai 10X initiative. The race continues and the challenge is big, but we have immense faith in our teams. We will work together to achieve society’s happiness Dubai."

On this occasion, Sheikh Hamdan launched a comprehensive report by the Dubai Competitiveness Office, DCO within Dubai’s Department of Economic Development, DED, on the competitiveness of all the projects approved in the first phase of the Dubai 10X initiative.

The report aims to measure the projects across 98 associated competitiveness indicators and examine their impact on enhancing Dubai’s global competitiveness across 11 major domains. These domains include government regulations, development and use of information and communications technology, business and trade ecosystem, education and innovation, environment and sustainability, technology and development, security and safety, and community welfare and culture.

DCO’s technical team held extensive meetings with Dubai 10X teams to develop a comprehensive vision and define a methodology to verify the competitiveness of these projects and measure their impact based on global competitiveness indicators.

The report’s authors applied the methodology and simulated the impact of each project to highlight the project’s role in promoting Dubai on a global level.

