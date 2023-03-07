Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new CEO of Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector at RTA

By E247

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has issued Executive Council Resolution no. 07 of 2023 appointing Hussain Mohammed Mahmoud Ali Al Banna Al Raeesi as CEO of the Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai.

The Resolution shall be effective from its date of issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.