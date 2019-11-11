Hamdan Bin Mohammed approves 5th edition of the Dubai Sports Events Ranking System

By Dubai Media Office

Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Sports Council (DSC) His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has approved the fifth edition of DSC’s Sports Events Ranking System (SERS) 2018-19. Dubai World Cup, Gov Games and the DP World Tour Championship - three of Dubai’s top sporting events - retained their 5-Star rating in the latest edition of SERS.

Joining the trio at the top of the rankings with a 5-star rating is the Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby Sevens, which had received 4 Stars in the 2017-2018 edition of SERS. The NAS Sports Tournament, held during the Holy Month of Ramadan, topped the list of 4-Star events. The AFC Asian Cup, the Julius Baer Gold Cup 2019 and the 13th Dubai International Sports Conference followed close behind.

The Dubai SWAT Challenge and the Bloomberg Square Mile Relay completed the Top 10 in the 2018-19 edition, which lists a total of 405 events – 85 International events, 137 National events, 161 Community events, 11 Sports Conferences, 6 Sports Exhibitions and 5 Sports Awards. Four of these events received a 5-Star rating, while 194 events got 4 Stars and 17 events 3 Stars. The 405 events saw the participation of more than 950,000 athletes from around the globe. An estimated 2.8 million spectators from the UAE and beyond attended the events.

Praising the efforts of the DSC team, which helped create and implement the Ranking System, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan said SERS is an incentive for sports event organisers to embrace innovation and seek excellence. “The sports sector is an integral part of our society and economy, and we are always looking for excellence and innovation in this sector in accordance with the model of excellence and innovation established by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The Sports Events Ranking System is a reflection of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision to launch initiatives that enhance the status of the UAE and place Dubai at the forefront of innovation in every sector,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

“Embracing his guidance and directives, we are focused on strengthening the sports sector through unique initiatives like the Sports Events Rankings System, because sports play a vital role in enhancing a society’s overall sense of happiness and well-being; promoting universal values of coexistence and tolerance; and increasing productivity among individuals and improving their quality of life,” HH continued.

“We are always keen to support the sports sector and the organisers of sports events in Dubai because sports is one of the top indicators of a country’s progress. The growth in the sports sector also has a positive impact at the economic level with the burgeoning sports industry employing thousands, creating new jobs as it grows year-on-year, and bringing more sports tourists to the country,” Sheikh Hamdan added.

Congratulating the events that topped the ratings, Sheikh Hamdan urged them and the others to keep aiming higher and continue working hard to increase their influence among fans and attract even greater participation from all sections of Dubai’s diverse community.

Vice Chairman of Dubai Sports Council His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer thanked Sheikh Hamdan for his continuous support and encouragement of the sports sector, and for inspiring the residents of Dubai to embrace a physically active lifestyle.

Al Tayer also thanked Sheikh Hamdan for his leadership and guidance of Dubai Sports Council, which have led to the emergence of the Emirate as one of the leading brands and destinations in the world of sports.

“His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum himself is a top athlete and understands the value of sports and its impact on the community,” HE Al Tayer said. “He keeps reminding us that our work at Dubai Sports Council is to translate the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

“From the outset, HH Sheikh Hamdan has set some lofty goals and objectives for Dubai Sports Council. His leadership and guidance have been the cornerstone of our functioning, and his encouragement has fostered innovation and creativity.”

HE Al Tayer added: “This innovative Ranking System, the first of its kind in the world, is a result of his encouragement and directives. We wanted to create a platform through which we could honour excellence at the organisational level and, at the same time, encourage others to aim for the same, and so the Dubai Sports Events Ranking System came into being. It is a purely Emirati initiative, which has impressed heads of every international sports federation we have presented it to. The Rankings have also served their purpose of motivating sports events organisers in Dubai to aim higher.”

“Dubai enjoys a prestigious position among the world’s leading cities in hosting and organising various local, regional and international sporting events, forums, exhibitions and awards. Annually, we host more than 400 events. However, our focus is not on quantity but on raising the quality of events, and on encouraging organisers to innovate and pursue excellence,” he further said.

Launched by the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) in 2014, the Ranking System is a pioneering initiative that enhances and incentivises the sports sector in Dubai through its recognition of innovation and excellence in the organisation of sports competitions and events, with each event being ranked on the quality of organisation and its impact at different levels like environment, organisation, promotion, social, sporting and economic.