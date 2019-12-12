Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Executive Council’s 2020 agenda, unifies health insurance programmes

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, chaired on Wednesday a meeting of the Executive Council at Emirates Towers Dubai, in presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council.

During the meeting, members of the Executive Council approved a number of initiatives that seek to improve healthcare insurance in Dubai, and simplify government insurance coverage and improve the efficiency of government hospitals. Dubai Health Authority presented a series of proposed initiatives that aim to integrate and connect the services of healthcare providers, and promote healthy culture, and adequate transfer of patients. The initiatives include unification of health insurance programmes, and update them to include some specific categories. Other improvement initiatives include update of the general medicines policy, and sick leaves policy, for more efficient healthcare services at lower costs, and to reduce unnecessary visits to the doctor.

Sheikh Hamdan also approved the 2020 agenda of the Executive Council, and of the Strategic Affairs Council, which seeks to implement the leadership’s vision for excellence through a number of programmes and initiatives. This includes 30 topics including housing for Emiratis, regulate and review school transportation in Dubai to reduce the burden on parents, in addition, to qualify and train government human resources among others.