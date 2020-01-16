Hamdan bin Mohammed attends Dubai Police graduation ceremony

By Dubai Media Office

Crown Prince of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum attended today the graduation ceremony of 27th batch of Dubai Police Academy at the Coca Cola Arena, Dubai.

President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and CEO and Chairman of Emirates Group His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Director General of the Ruler’s Court His Excellency Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior Lieutenant General Saif Abdullah Al Shaafar, Deputy Chairman of Police and General Security in Dubai Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police Major-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Dubai Attorney-General His Excellency Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Academic Affairs and Training at Dubai Police Major General PhD. Mohammed Ahmed bin Fahd and a number of senior police officials attended the graduation ceremony

