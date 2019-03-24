Hamdan bin Mohammed attends finale of King Abdulaziz Camel Festival

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, today attended here the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival finale in the presence of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and a number of Arab crown princes, top officials and large crowds of people.

The Saudi King recognised the winners at an awards ceremony which was wrapped up with a theatrical performance and a play of the National Anthem of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed joined Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Crown Prince, Vice President of the Council of Ministers, and Minister of Defence as well as princes and other Saudi top officials attending the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in a luncheon hosted by the Saudi King in honour of the Arab and foreign delegations who attended the event.

Earlier in the day, the Saudi King and Crown Prince welcomed Sheikh Hamdan who conveyed to them the regards of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as well as their best wishes for continued happiness and good health to the Saudi King, and further progress and prosperity to the Saudi people under their leadership.

Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region, and Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, the UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, along with a number of Saudi princes and officials, saw the Dubai Crown prince and his accompanying delegation off upon departure to UAE this evening.