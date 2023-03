By E247

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends the graduation ceremony for 470 undergraduate and postgraduate learners at the HBMSU

His Highness: Education builds bridges to a better tomorrow, providing opportunities to overcome challenges and discover new horizons of excellence.

HBMSU is committed to enhancing national capacity and developing competencies to support the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and ‘We The UAE 2031’ vision.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and President of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU), emphasised the value of education in building bridges towards a better tomorrow, providing a better life and greater opportunities to overcome challenges and discover new horizons of excellence. His Highness lauded the scientific renaissance in Dubai and UAE thanks to the advanced education system, highly competent academics, and modern curricula that keep pace with global development and meet the requirements of comprehensive and sustainable development in the country.

His Highness made these remarks as he attended the graduation ceremony of the 12th and 13th cohorts of learners from HBMSU’s undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at the School of Business and Quality Management, School of e-Education, School of Health and Environmental Studies, and Research and Doctoral Studies.

His Highness congratulated the graduates and wished them success in their academic and professional lives. He emphasised the significance of the specialisations covered by the two cohorts and their notable scientific achievements, which have a significant impact on the job market across several key sectors.

This underscores the university’s role in producing generations of highly skilled scientific professionals capable of playing influential roles in advancing development and progress in the UAE and beyond. The university’s efforts further cement Dubai’s position as a hub for qualified and creative individuals to contribute to shaping the future in various fields.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan posed for commemorative photographs with the university’s graduates and management. Sheikh Hamdan also watched a short film about the launch of a Venture Capital Fund by a group of the university’s graduates who are now entrepreneurs.

Empowering national competencies

The university is committed to improving the national capacity and developing the competencies necessary to facilitate the nation’s transformation into a more competitive and sustainable economic model, which directly supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the ‘We The UAE 2031’ vision.

The ceremony took place at the HBMSU Campus in the presence of HE Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner General for Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Well-Being Pillar and Deputy Chairman of HBMSU’s Board of Governors, HE Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of HBMSU, and several distinguished individuals including faculty and administrative officials as well as the families of the graduates and learners.

Al Tayer presented certificates to 470 graduates, after which they participated in the graduation oath-taking ceremony. Speaking at the ceremony, Al Tayer said: “The new batch of graduates represents the university’s mission to cultivate entrepreneurs, ambassadors of excellence, innovators, and creators who can effectively drive progress and development across various sectors and play significant roles in the next phase of the country’s journey towards development and prosperity. This aligns with the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.”

Al Tayer further emphasised that “By prioritising the development of national capacities through the pillars of innovation, technology, smart learning mechanisms, and lifelong learning, HBMSU has reinforced its position as a leading educational institution and a model for achieving a qualitative leap in the educational sector.”

Global hub of creativity

Dr. Al Awar said: “The HBMSU was founded two decades ago and marked a significant turning point in the history of higher education in the region. It represented a departure from traditional models of higher education that had prevailed for centuries. Over the years, we have remained committed to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and President of HBMSU, which emphasise the importance of keeping pace with the visionary aspirations of the wise leadership for the future of Dubai, enhancing its economic progress, and strengthening its position as a global hub of creativity.”

He added: “In pursuit of this objective, the university has introduced a new concept in higher education by implementing a three-stage system for qualifying learners and graduates, tailoring academic knowledge and specialised skills to meet the demands of the future economy. The overarching goal is encapsulated in the university’s slogan, “graduating entrepreneurs rather than job seekers.”

He added that the second pillar of the university’s strategy focuses on achieving the sixth goal of The Fifty-Year Charter, which involves transforming universities into free economic and creative zones. The university aims to attract exceptional learners with a knack for entrepreneurship and offer them a stimulating environment that fosters innovation and entrepreneurship.

To achieve this, the university has partnered with various government and private agencies, launched initiatives such as the H-preneur platform to support young entrepreneurs, and collaborated with other universities through the University Entrepreneurship Program. These efforts have equipped students and graduates with scientific academic knowledge, specialised skills, and an ideal incubating environment to apply their ideas and launch startups.

Dr. Al Awar highlighted that the third pillar of the university’s tripartite system is focused on aligning with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 in various aspects related to higher education institutions, their graduates, and the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises. He also announced that the university is launching an initiative today to complete its three-stage system and achieve its goals.

Al Awar emphasised that the graduates are now equipped with scientific knowledge and exceptional practical skills, standing at a new pinnacle that not only signifies their personal achievements but also their contribution to shaping the future economy. He congratulated the graduates and wished them success in their professional lives while urging them to take pride in the values instilled during their studies, utilise their knowledge and skills to make a positive impact, and continue to stay connected with the university for their professional development as they strive towards new heights.

The two batches consisted of a total of 470 graduates. The School of Business and Quality Management accounted for 347 of those graduates, with 205 earning Master’s degrees and 142 earning Bachelor’s degrees. Additionally, 32 Master’s graduates from the School of e-Education, 75 graduates from the School of Health and Environmental Studies (52 with Master’s degrees and 24 with Bachelor’s degrees), and 16 graduates from the Research and Doctoral Studies program (5 with PhDs in Healthcare Management, 10 with PhDs in Philosophy in Quality Management, and 1 with a PhD in Philosophy in Learning’s Leadership) were also among the graduating batches.

