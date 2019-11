By Dubai Media Office

Crown Prince of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum attended a wedding reception hosted by Mohammed Salaman AlSabri to celebrate the wedding of his son Majid to the daughter of Mubarak bin Khalfan bin Kharbash.

Deputy Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, also attended the ceremony that took place at AlRimal Hall on Dubai-Alain road.