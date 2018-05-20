Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid condoles with martyr's family

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, this evening offered his condolences to the family of martyr Saeed Mohammed Al Hajeri, who fell while performing his national duty as part of 'Operation Restoring Hope', led by Saudi Arabia to back the legitimate government of Yemen.

Sheikh Hamdan expressed his sincere condolences to the martyr's family, supplicating to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace and enable his family to bear the loss with courage and fortitude.