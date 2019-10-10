Hamdan bin Mohammed calls on the city to be ‘In It Together’ for the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2019

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has urged all of Dubai’s nationals, residents and visitors, government entities, businesses and schools to take on the 2019 Dubai Fitness Challenge, DFC, – the world’s first and only citywide fitness movement, which he launched in 2017.

The 30-day Challenge, running from 18th October to 16th November, will offer an exciting month-long calendar of diverse and ‘on-trend’ fitness and wellness events, classes and programmes accessible across Dubai to ensure every individual is encouraged and motivated to embrace a happier and more active lifestyle.

Sheikh Hamdan called on the city through his social channels to be ‘in it together’ with him and take on the Dubai Fitness Challenge this year.

Sheikh Hamdan said, "The Dubai Fitness Challenge is our mission to unify the city in one truly inclusive fitness movement, with a common goal of achieving and maintaining active lifestyles. As we enter the third year of DFC, it is imperative that we recognise why this journey must start with each and every one of us, if we are to truly have a positive influence on the health and wellbeing of our families and the future generation. In each of DFC’s previous editions since its launch, I have been overwhelmed by the incredible participation and enthusiasm of all my fellow residents and I count on all of you, even more, this year to help us achieve our goal of becoming "the most active city" in the world."

"DFC 2019 promises to be more diverse, entertaining and action-packed than ever before – and is literally bringing fitness to every doorstep with its brand new ‘City is a Gym’ activation across the communities of Dubai. I encourage all our people – nationals, residents and visitors alike – to get a minimum of 30 minutes of activity every day for 30 days. I am personally very excited to gear up for the Challenge and urge the entire city, young and old, to get on the journey with me. Let’s make every step count," he added.

‘City is a Gym’ has been designed to empower everyone to achieve their daily 30 minutes of activity during DFC by making fitness an accessible and convenient aspect of everyday life.

This adds to DFC’s bustling roster of events, which include two exciting Fitness Villages at Dubai Festival City Mall and Kite Beach, 10 community-based Fitness Hubs, over 40 different events including a world record-breaking HIIT class with Joe Wicks, and more than 5,000 classes and activities across the city.

The 30-day Challenge will also feature a host of health and wellness activities to provide a well-rounded fitness experience, catering to all ages and abilities. Moreover, with the introduction of the ‘Find Your 30’ virtual content hub on the DFC website, and the updated Dubai Fitness App, it is now easier than ever to become part of the Challenge.

All residents and visitors can pledge to join the Challenge by registering on the Dubai Fitness App or the DFC website, and encourage their friends, families and colleagues to get inspired and be "In It, Together" this year.