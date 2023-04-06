Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs DFF’s Board of Trustees meeting, reviews achievements since its establishment

By WAM

Dubai has developed a world-class framework to imagine, design and create the future, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), said today during a DFF Board of Trustees meeting.

Describing Dubai as one of the most future-ready cities in the world, Sheikh Hamdan said the emirate has created a unique blueprint for fostering strategic partnerships, disruptive business models and innovative workplace practices. His Highness was briefed on DFF’s achievements and milestones, as well as its current and upcoming projects at the meeting.

Dubai’s model for shaping the future, which has been inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, aims to institutionalise foresight and create an integrated system for long-term planning and success.

His Highness also described DFF, launched six years ago, as one of the organisations most sought after in the world by institutions focused on exploring future trends and anticipating changes in a myriad of industries.

“Dubai Future Foundation will continue to play a pivotal role in anticipating the future of technology, issuing reports and launching national strategies to deploy technologies with the potential to change work, life and the economy. We will continue to inspire global cities by designing the future of Dubai in collaboration with our public and private sector partners,” Sheikh Hamdan added.

Future global gatherings

Sheikh Hamdan was also briefed on major events organised by DFF, including the inaugural Dubai Future Forum. To date, DFF has organised nearly 1,000 events, gatherings and workshops that have attracted more than 73,000 participants. The Foundation has also played an instrumental role in enhancing Dubai's position as a leading venue for the world’s largest gatherings of futurists and a testbed for disruptive ideas.

Dubai Future District Fund

His Highness also received an update on the Dubai Future District Fund, an AED1 billion investment fund launched to support entrepreneurs and startups, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The value of these investments is expected to reach US$1.7 billion in 2025.

The Fund will support the Dubai Future District, home to Emirates Towers, the Dubai World Trade Centre and the Dubai International Financial Centre, that will create an integrated ecosystem for shaping the future in partnership with government entities and the private sector, including multinational corporations and startups.

National strategies

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan reviewed DFF’s major strategic initiatives, including the Dubai Research and Development Program, the Dubai Robotics and Automation Program and the Dubai Program to Enable Drone Transportation, which support the Foundation’s goal of unlocking opportunities in clean energy, logistics, blockchain, autonomous mobility and 3D printing.

Commenting on this, Sheikh Hamdan said, “These strategies have already strengthened partnerships between Dubai’s government entities, resulting in synergies that have enhanced the quality of their skills and capabilities.

“As part of our firm belief that preparing for the future is a key element of success, we launched the Dubai Future Readiness Index during the World Government Summit 2023 to assess our government entities’ readiness for future challenges and changes."

Research and forward-looking reports

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was also briefed about the nearly 40 reports that DFF has published to date in cooperation with more than 75 local and global research institutions, which have received more than 170 recommendations. Sheikh Hamdan stressed that “the reports issued by the Dubai Future Foundation have contributed to strengthening Dubai's position as a global reference for experts, governments, and local and international institutions".

DFF recently issued the Future Opportunities Report: The Global 50, which aims to identify opportunities, explore ways of overcoming global challenges, and help policymakers and business leaders stay ahead in an unpredictable world.

Forward-thinking culture

Sheikh Hamdan praised DFF’s success in attracting new startups to AREA 2071 at Emirates Towers, providing them with the support needed to scale locally and expand globally. Also, DFF’s Dubai Future Accelerators initiative has attracted more than 300 startups to date, helping them identify opportunities to develop innovative solutions in cooperation with government entities.

Sheikh Hamdan also noted the importance of government partnerships under the Dubai 10X initiative, which aims to create exponential change that will place Dubai ten years ahead of leading global cities.

He stressed on the Dubai Future Academy’s important role in equipping a new generation of talent with the critical skills and tools needed to build a prosperous future. The Academy has already trained more than 25,000 people across 200 programmes, instilling a culture of innovation among government and private sector professionals.

The next chapter of growth

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan also stressed that in the coming phase of growth, it is crucial for DFF to continue developing future initiatives and strategists. DFF will continue its efforts to shape future global technological transformations, support high-potential startups, and attract specialised talent and expertise.

He said, “We aim to maintain Dubai’s position as the leading city of the future and one of the most future-ready cities in the world across all sectors. To achieve this, we encourage everyone to contribute to shaping and designing the future and developing proactive plans to keep pace with emerging challenges and invest in its opportunities. We believe that all of us should adopt a culture of strategic foresight.”

Raising global competitiveness

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Managing Director of DFF, said, “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s bold vision to create a future-focused organisation has contributed significantly to the success of Dubai and the UAE in navigating today’s complex and fast-changing world, with an advanced approach based on foresight and proactivity and an inclusive strategy for the future centred on raising human wellbeing.”

“Under the supervision of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Dubai Future Foundation will continue to respond strategically to the evolving global landscape, empower government entities and enhance their future readiness, and ensure that top talent, innovators, and entrepreneurs have the tools to thrive and prosper. The Foundation will continue to provide global platforms to share knowledge, expertise, visions and future insights, and enable the deployment of disruptive fourth industrial revolution technologies to better serve humanity,” Al Gergawi added.

The Board of Trustees meeting was attended by Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and The Future; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications and Deputy Managing Director of DFF; Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of DFF, and other dignitaries.

